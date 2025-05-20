EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Akshay Kumar use Surbhi Jyoti's Burqa?

Surbhi Jyoti, the renowned actor of the Television world, recently spoke to Pinkvilla and shared insights about her personal and professional life. While speaking to us, Surbhi recalled an interesting anecdote when she shot with Akshay Kumar for her show, Qubool Hai. She remembered Akshay making a special appearance in the show for the promotions and revealed why he used her burqa amidst the shoot.

Advertisement

During Pinkvilla's Behind the Success interview, Surbhi Jyoti was shown a picture of Akshay Kumar with her and Karanvir Bohra. Sharing a memory of the photo, Surbhi revealed that the actor had come for some movie promotions while they were shooting for Qubool Hai. Surbhi shared her experience of shooting with Akshay and said, "He is also very impromptu. Very quick. He also doesn't take time and is very quick."

Further, Surbhi disclosed how Akshay Kumar used her buqra's edge to wipe his sweat as his makeup man took time to come to him. She shared, "I remember he was sweating, it was very hot. We were shooting outside. He just called his makeup man. He was taking time, and I was wearing a burqa. He took my burqa and he wiped his sweat. I was like 'okay.'"

Watch Surbhi Jyoti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The actress said, "He is that simple and easy-going. Nothing, very professional, just be on time and do your job and go home." Surbhi even praised Akshay's sense of humor and called him "spontaneous and funny."

Advertisement

In the same interview, Surbhi spoke about her professional journey, her childhood, her marriage, her husband, Sumit Suri, her friendship and shared some interesting facts about her life that many didn't know.

Speaking about her work life, the actress has starred in numerous shows, but her stint in Qubool Hai remains favorite of a huge fanbase. She played the role of Zoya and won hearts. Her performance is still fresh in the mind of the audience.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Jyoti initially rejected Naagin 3; you'll be surprised to know who convinced her