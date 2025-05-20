Alanna Panday reveals chilling details of brother Ahaan Panday’s birth: ‘Wrapped in cloth, suffered a hairline fracture…’

Ahaan Panday, cousin of actor Ananya Panday, is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. In a recent vlog shared by his sister, digital creator Alanna Panday, she and their mother, Deanne Panday, reflected on Ahaan’s birth. Deanne recounted the terrifying experience of Ahaan’s premature arrival. Alanna mentioned that her brother’s birth was almost like a movie; he was as small as a rat and was transported to another hospital, wrapped in cloth with a hairline fracture.

Advertisement

In a recent vlog, Alanna Panday shared that hearing the story of her brother Ahaan Panday’s birth continues to trigger anxiety for her. She mentioned that their mother, Deanne Panday, had never spoken about the incident publicly before and described it as a frightening experience.

Deanne then recounted how, nearly six weeks before her due date, she noticed her water bags leaking slightly. When it happened again, the family alerted Ahaan’s grandmother, who immediately contacted a doctor. The doctor advised that Deanne be rushed to the hospital without delay.

Deanne Panday further recalled that when doctors conducted a sonography, they discovered that all the amniotic fluid had already drained, and Ahaan was found curled up in a corner of her womb.

She was immediately taken in for an emergency C-section. Upon delivery, Ahaan was so tiny that she described him as being "as small as a rat." Deanne said she lost consciousness shortly after the procedure and, upon waking, inquired about her baby’s whereabouts.

Advertisement

She was informed that Ahaan had been shifted to the NICU in a different hospital. Despite having just undergone surgery, she insisted on being taken there to be with her newborn.

Alanna mentioned that her mother had left out a crucial detail: Ahaan was transported to the hospital in a cooler, specifically a thermocol box. She remarked on how cinematic the story seemed, especially considering it happened around 25 years ago.

Deanne confirmed this, describing how they wrapped Ahaan in cloth, placed him inside the box, and how both her mother-in-law and mother rushed him to Nanavati hospital. She recalled the pain of being separated from her baby, being taken to her room in a wheelchair despite the discomfort.

Deanne also noticed a small stick attached to Ahaan’s leg, a result of a hairline fracture he had suffered. She reflected on the ordeal, saying that Ahaan had been through a lot and that she spent 10 days in the hospital feeding him.

Advertisement

Ahaan is preparing for his acting debut with the upcoming film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The movie, which also features Aneet Padda, is scheduled for release in July.

ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan moody or unpredictable on sets? Co-star Mukesh Rishi weighs in: ‘Over time, life changes…’