POLL: As War 2 teaser breaks internet; who amongst Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone rocked golden bikini avatar? VOTE

After much anticipation, the teaser of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 has finally been released. While the adrenaline-fueled action sequences promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats, the soon-to-be mom has also broken the internet with her first on-screen bikini look— that too a golden monokini.

It is worth noting that Deepika Padukone for Pathaan and Priyanka Chopra for Dostana have also sizzled in golden swimwear. Here’s your chance to vote for your favorite actress you think nailed the look perfectly.

1. Kiara Advani (War 2)

The only glimpse of Kiara Advani from Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 making waves online is her first bikini appearance. The actress flaunts her perfectly toned figure and a flat tummy as she confidently walks by in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. In another glimpse, she is also seen romancing Hrithik Roshan.

2. Priyanka Chopra (Dostana)

How can one forget the iconic Priyanka Chopra’s look from Dostana? The hotness and the perfection showcased by the Desi Girl coming out of the water were enough to give men a mini heart attack. The actress’ sizzling look was a part of the Jaane Kyun song that also had Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. Interestingly, the reaction of both the stars to the actress represented every fan ever.

3. Deepika Padukone (Pathaan)

Another sizzling look making it to the list has to be that of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan. The actress oozed the temperature in a golden one-piece swimsuit for the 2023-released film. She made a blazing appearance for Besharam Rang song alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The sultry look of the actress featured a plunging neckline which she styled with statement gold earrings, side-parted wet open tresses.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming War 2 is a part of the YRF Spy-universe. It is set to release on August 14, 2025.

