Is Salman Khan moody or unpredictable on sets? Co-star Mukesh Rishi weighs in: ‘Over time, life changes…’

Seasoned actor Mukesh Rishi, renowned for his performances in films like Ghayal, Gardish, and Sarfarosh, recently reflected on his time working alongside some of Bollywood’s biggest names. He recently shared warm recollections of collaborating with Salman Khan while also setting the record straight about widespread assumptions regarding the actor’s demeanor. He said, "Over time, life changes, and people stop meeting, but Khan is often misunderstood."

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, veteran actor Mukesh Rishi spoke fondly about working with Salman Khan, mentioning that they had collaborated on two or three films. He described Salman as a warm and friendly person who often took the lead in creating a light-hearted and enjoyable environment after shoots.

Reflecting on their time filming Bandhan in Bangalore, Rishi shared that post-pack-up plans would frequently include outings to restaurants or pubs. He also noted that they sometimes worked out together, highlighting the strong camaraderie they developed during their time on set.

Addressing long-standing rumors about Khan being moody or unpredictable on set, Mukesh Rishi clarified that he never witnessed such behavior during their time working together.

He said there was never a moment that felt uncomfortable or off between them. While he acknowledged that, with time, life changes and people naturally drift apart, meeting less frequently, attending fewer gatherings, and no longer working together, he emphasized that any perception of Salman’s moodiness was likely a misunderstanding.

When asked if he had ever partied with Salman Khan, Mukesh Rishi responded with a laugh, confirming that they had indeed shared drinks together.

The veteran actor also reflected on his experiences with other major Bollywood figures. Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi mentioned that they had worked together on three to four films.

He described their dynamic as one built on mutual respect, noting that while Bachchan wasn’t particularly chatty on set, a strong professional rapport existed. He added that genuine affection and respect are never forced; they come naturally.

Rishi characterized his relationship with Akshay Kumar as more reserved and strictly professional, saying their interactions were mostly confined to discussions about on-set happenings.

On the other hand, he recalled Aamir Khan as someone with a more outgoing personality, joking that wherever a group was gathered, Aamir would somehow end up joining in.

