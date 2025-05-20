The Devil’s Plan star Lee Si Won welcomes her first baby after 4 years of marriage

The Devil's plan star Lee Si Won has become a mother for the first time, welcoming a baby girl four years after her marriage. Her agency, KX Entertainment, confirmed the happy news, sharing that both mother and child are healthy and doing well.

On May 20, KX Entertainment revealed, “Lee Si Won gave birth to a daughter at the end of last month.”

Advertisement

As per Hankook Ilbo, Lee Si Won expressed her joy over the public’s warm response. “I didn’t even know the article had come out, but suddenly people started calling to congratulate me,” she said with a laugh. The couple named their daughter Si Woo, a meaningful choice that combines one syllable from each of their names. Lee Si Won mentioned, “At first, she looked like me, but she’s starting to resemble my husband more and more each day. It’s amazing how her face keeps changing.”

Lee Si Won reflected on the experience of giving birth. “I just hoped for a healthy delivery, and I’m so grateful everything went smoothly,” she shared. “She’s growing up healthy, and that makes me so happy.”

The actress also mentioned how quickly her daughter is developing. “I’ve heard that babies these days are developing a little faster. Our daughter is already really responsive and growing well,” she said, noting her baby’s strong eye contact and alertness.

Advertisement

Although she recently gave birth, Lee Si Won is already thinking about her return to the screen. “It’s been about a month since I gave birth, and I’m starting to feel like myself again,” she said. “I’m planning to resume activities soon, including commercials and films.”

A graduate of Seoul National University, Lee Si Won debuted in 2012 with the drama The Great King's Dream and has since appeared in numerous acclaimed series, including Misaeng, Memories of the Alhambra, Maestra and Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan. In 2021, she married a fellow Seoul National University alumnus, a doctor.

Congratulations, new mama!

ALSO READ: Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu 's The Devil's Plan Ep 5-9: Release date, when and where to watch, what to expect, and more