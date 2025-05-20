Sushmita Sen looks hot as she serves Mai Hoon Na vibes in breezy lightweight saree and modern blouse

Sushmita Sen, the classy diva of Bollywood, challenges stereotypes with every step she takes and carries a futuristic mindset that influences Gen Z and millennials alike. The same goes for her fashion choices. At the age of 49, the actress doesn’t refrain from taking sartorial risks or channeling sultry diva vibes. Following suit, Sush wrapped herself in floral finesse, compelling us to sing, “Itni kyun tum khubsurat ho, ke sab ko hairat ho…” Let’s dissect her fit!

Posing like she is here to reign supreme, the 90s actress carried a six-yard elegance by the Indian designer label Varun Bahl. She wore a diaphanous, off-white saree that draped her gracefully, doing justice to her arduously built form. The trim of the saree added a subtle sparkle to the fit as it featured strips of gold and silver sequins. The edge of the pallu featured 2000s ethnic-style crystal dangles, adding nostalgia to the drape.

The motifs of the saree were particularly magnificent. It featured abstract floral-like patterns boasting an array of vibrant and muted hues, such as pink, orange, yellow, and pastel green. Elevating these patterns, gilded motifs decorated the floral ones, adding a sparkly and upbeat vibe to the flair. A spectrum of botanical motifs decorated the saree with cut-dana golden embellishments. The interesting and intricate amalgamation of vibrant hues, eccentric patterns, and sparkly adornments added a couture-like charm to the drape.

Now, coming to the distinguishing highlight of the flair, the 1994 Miss Universe title holder flaunted a halter neck blouse to elevate her floral fit with a modern edge. The blouse featured what looks like zari threadwork and botanical motifs. The crisp white leafy pattern spanned the whole blouse, trimmed with a pink outline.

For the accessories, the proud mother of two adopted daughters flaunted large opal diamond rings on both her hands. The diva stylishly skipped any other accessory, including earrings, serving a raw and bold style.

Sushmita Sen’s makeup for her trip to the Philippines in a saree included a bronzed and shimmery glam. Accentuating her breathtaking brown beauty, she sported a warm base and sculpted her face with contour. For her eye makeup, the actress flaunted smoky eyes, topped with nude pink shimmery eyeshadows. Sen pouted with her creamy nude pink lips, serving looks that could slay.

