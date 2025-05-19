Sara Tendulkar keeps it casual in rustic red co-ords for chill salon visit

Sara Tendulkar is emerging as a Gen Z fashion diva who serves the ultimate trending outfit goals. Whether it be her Australian travel diaries or a big wedding gala, she always dresses to slay. Keeping up with her noteworthy glamour, Tendulkar dressed in a stunning two-piece ensemble, setting the perfect tone for a casual summer drip. Let’s zoom in on her outfit.

Stepping out on the vivacious streets of Mumbai, Sara Tendulkar effortlessly stole the spotlight. The diva could be seen turning the streets into a rampwalk as she boasted a laid-back outfit with equal parts peppy and chill. Delivering the perfect fashion goals for the summer night, Tendular exuded street-chic energy, serving looks that could slay.

For the night out, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter flaunted a linen co-ord set. The lightweight and breezy staple was perfect to beat the summer heat without lowering the glamour meter. Her shirt featured a relaxed silhouette with a cropped hemline reaching her waist. It boasted matching red buttons to exude the trending monochromatic vibe.

The star kid paired her shirt with flared pants. The loose pants with a relaxed silhouette were perfect to boast an effortless style while delivering comfy-chic energy. Her pants featured a cinched waistline for a stretchable fit. Its hemline reached below her ankles, covering her shoes. Sara’s overall flair was a perfect blend of stylish and cozy.

The rustic red or brick red shade of her co-ords was minimal, earthy, yet striking.

For the accessories, Tendulkar flaunted her go-to dainty jewelry. She wore a trendy clover charm necklace in a soulful green shade, supported by the gilded, dainty chain. She also added golden tops, completing her look with a gold-girly aesthetic. The diva flung on sunglasses with sleek frames on her head for the evening.

Keeping her glamour understated and naturally breathtaking, Sara flaunted her flawless, bare face, her hair looking all luscious and smooth after the salon visit.

