Did IU and Lee Jong Suk break up? Insider reveals about couple's relationship status after her meal 'date' with BTS' V

Breakup rumors surrounding popular singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong Suk have recently gained traction across social media and online communities. However, reliable sources close to the couple have now stepped in to shut down the unfounded speculation. They confirmed that the two stars are very much still together.

The rumors began after IU was spotted having a casual meal with BTS member V on May 16 at a well-known restaurant in Seoul. Photos of the duo together quickly made their way across social platforms, sparking a wave of speculation. Some online users were quick to interpret the sighting as a possible ‘date.’ This led to further gossip about the status of IU’s relationship with her publicly known boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk.

Following the sudden buzz, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that the rumors were completely baseless. According to the outlet, a close acquaintance of IU and Lee Jong Suk denied the breakup speculation outright. They stated, “IU and Lee Jong Suk are still dating.” This statement helped clear the air and reassure fans who were beginning to question the future of the couple’s romance.

In regard to the controversy, a netizen, claiming to have been present at the restaurant where IU and V were spotted, offered more context. According to this eyewitness, IU and V were not alone. They were accompanied by two other individuals. One of the guests was 2AM’s Seulong, a longtime friend of IU. The other person present was reportedly an unidentified woman.

The gathering reportedly took place at the restaurant of celebrity chef Ahn Sung Jae and appeared to be a friendly get-together rather than a romantic meeting. The netizen clarified that IU and V were seated among friends, and there was nothing suggestive about the atmosphere. Still, the brief moment, caught on camera and taken out of context, was enough to fuel sensational headlines.

IU and Lee Jong Suk first went public with their relationship in December 2022. The announcement was met with widespread support from fans, who admired the couple’s long-standing friendship-turned-romance. Since then, the two have maintained a low-profile relationship. They occasionally offer subtle signs of affection and support at public events or in interviews. While they’ve avoided flaunting their romance in the spotlight, their bond has remained apparent to those who follow them closely.

Despite the brief chaos, fans of IU and Lee Jong Suk can take comfort in knowing that the couple continues to support one another. Neither IU nor Lee Jong Suk has made a direct statement about the rumors, which aligns with their usual preference for privacy. However, the confirmation from a trusted insider has helped settle growing concerns among their supporters.

Meanwhile, the friendship between IU and V remains strong. Their recent outing is just another example of their friendship, not a sign of romantic involvement.

