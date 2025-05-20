Is NewJeans' Danielle going solo with Emotional Oranges collab? All we know about alleged song release amid ADOR feud

Danielle of NewJeans has become the center of intense online speculation. Recently, American R&B-pop duo Emotional Oranges briefly shared a photo of her in a recording studio. The now-deleted social media post was uploaded on May 19, 2025. It hinted at a potential music collaboration between the global K-pop idol and the LA-based music group. Though it was quickly removed, the post left a strong impression, igniting widespread curiosity and debate across fandoms.

The photo featured Danielle sitting in a recording booth alongside Azad Right, a member of Emotional Oranges. The caption accompanying the original post read, “Just give us some time, guys. It’s coming,” suggesting that something was indeed in the works. However, its sudden deletion shortly after it began spreading raised eyebrows and triggered a wave of speculation.

Fans noted that this wasn’t the first time the two had been linked online. Azad had previously shared another picture that included Danielle and her sister. This further fuelled curiosity about their possible musical partnership.

While many fans expressed excitement over the possibility of Danielle participating in an international collaboration, others were more cautious. The primary concern revolves around NewJeans' current legal dispute with their agency ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. A recent court ruling has restricted the members from engaging in any independent schedules or collaborations without ADOR's official permission. This means that any personal activity, especially those involving external artists, could potentially be seen as a violation of legal agreements.

As the image circulated online, netizens voiced mixed reactions. Supporters of Danielle praised her versatility. They expressed hope that she could still pursue music outside of group activities. Some emphasized their trust in her judgment, stating that neither she nor Emotional Oranges would move forward without understanding the legal framework.

However, criticism was equally loud. Some users warned that such actions could lead to legal trouble if they breached any active court restrictions. Others argued that the timing was poor given the unresolved nature of NewJeans’ legal battle. The deleted post’s timing also raised questions about whether it was posted prematurely. Some speculated that Emotional Oranges may have acted without confirming the legalities involved, and took the post down after realizing the potential implications.

Despite the heated reactions, neither Danielle nor Emotional Oranges have issued any official statements to clarify the situation. The lack of confirmation or denial has only added to the suspense. Fans are left guessing whether a collaboration is actually happening or if it was merely an informal meet-up misunderstood by the public. For now, all eyes are on Danielle and Emotional Oranges as fans await any form of official comment.

