Anne Shirley Episode 8: Anne Passed Queen’s Academy Entrance Exam; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The seventh episode of Anne Shirley is titled ‘I've Been Making Mistakes, But Each Mistake Has Helped to Cure Me of My Shortcomings.’ It began with Anne re-enacting a scene from the legend of Elaine with friends, though her boat began sinking midstream.

She clung to a pier support until Gilbert rescued her. Though he offered reconciliation, she refused. Later, Miss Stacy invited Anne to join the advanced class for Queen's Academy. Anne struggled with her goals but eventually decided to pursue teaching. As the school term ended, Miss Stacy confirmed she’s staying, while Matthew suddenly collapsed.

Anne Shirley Episode 8 will follow Anne as she awaits results from the Queen’s Academy entrance exam, growing anxious over the delay. Diana will bring the joyful news that Anne has passed as the top student in Prince Edward Island.

Anne will then be invited to perform at a concert at the White Sands Hotel. Surrounded by professionals and wealthy guests, she will end up freezing mid-recitation. However, upon seeing Gilbert in the audience, she will regain her confidence and earn enthusiastic applause.

Anne Shirley Episode 8, titled ‘I Don't Want to Be Anyone but Myself,’ will be released in Japan on May 24, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST on NHK Educational TV. For international viewers, the release will occur earlier or later on the same day depending on local time zones.

Japanese viewers will be able to stream Anne Shirley Episode 8 on Anime Times and Lemino three hours after the broadcast, while international fans can tune in on Crunchyroll. In Southeast Asia, the series is licensed by Medialink and will be available via Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel for streaming.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

