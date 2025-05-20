Priyadarshan Hera Pheri 3 Kiara Advani Mission Impossible 8 vs Mission Impossible 7 Khushi Kapoor Aamir & Hirani's next on Christmas 2026 Salman Khan Welcome To The Jungle Salman Khan Cannes Film Festival War 2 teaser

UNSEEN Archie and Lilibet Kiss Moment Revealed in Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s 7th Wedding Anniversary Post

Meghan Markle recently gave followers a glimpse into her life, sharing an unseen moment of her children, Lilibet and Archie, while celebrating seven years with Prince Harry.

Tejas Mundhada
Written by Tejas Mundhada
Published on May 20, 2025
Meghan Markle shares unseen pictures of her children
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Instagram)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s story sounds like a fairy tale. Despite hardships, they’ve kept happiness close and welcomed two beautiful children. Recently, Meghan gave her online followers a glimpse into their life and cherished moments the couple and their kids have shared over the years.

Taking to social media, Meghan Markle shared a picture full of memories—a mood board featuring her family, including the moment she first learned about her children.

The post featured a collection of pictures, including an ultrasound image believed to be of Archie. Another photo showed Archie kissing his sister Lilibet on the forehead.

In the caption, Meghan Markle wrote, “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story—we appreciate you.”

Meghan Markle (Instagram )

Adding, “Happy anniversary!” with a red heart emoji at the end.

For those who don’t know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from With Love are currently celebrating seven years of marriage. To mark the occasion, Meghan shared a collection of heartfelt pictures on social media.

One photo shows Archie and Lilibet standing in front of a Christmas tree during a family Christmas celebration dating back to 2022. Another captures the kids enjoying a colorful garden tea party with their parents.

