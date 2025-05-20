'Just like Jennie': TWICE's FOUR teaser draws backlash for allegedly copying BLACKPINK star's Zen look

Another day, another wave of drama in the K-pop world — this time with TWICE at the center of attention. The nine-member girl group recently released a teaser for their upcoming fourth full-length album, FOUR, and while fans were quick to celebrate the visuals, others had a different reaction.

Some netizens have accused TWICE of copying BLACKPINK’s Jennie, drawing comparisons between the teaser and Jennie’s look from her solo track ZEN.

Advertisement

In the teaser, all nine TWICE members appear in bold, matching royal blue outfits — mini skirts, cropped tops, high heels, and fierce expressions, with the word FOUR printed in front of the skirts. The video runs for only 13 seconds, but it delivers a fast-paced, stylish runway vibe, paired with an upbeat instrumental that could hint at the sound of the album. Despite its short length, it didn’t take long for online discussions to heat up.

Some netizens claimed the visuals were too similar to Jennie’s iconic outfit — a blue mini skirt and top combo, paired with thigh-high socks and white braided hair — worn in her viral ZEN track.

Critics didn’t hold back, suggesting that TWICE’s concept felt “uninspired” and accusing the group of lacking originality. Comments like “this doesn’t feel fresh” and “Jennie’s beat wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card” began circulating across social platforms. Some even implied that the music in the teaser sounded eerily familiar.

Advertisement

But where there’s controversy, there’s also strong support. TWICE’s loyal fanbase, ONCEs, quickly defended the group, praising the visuals, fashion, and overall comeback energy.

Fans shared their excitement for the group’s return, calling the outfits stunning and expressing confidence that the comeback will live up to expectations. The message was clear: TWICE’s unique charm and presence can’t be reduced to a comparison.

FOUR is a highly anticipated release, marking the group’s first full-length album since 2021’s Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which featured hits like The Feels and SCIENTIST. With FOUR set to release this July, the excitement around TWICE’s return is undeniable.

Whether the visual similarities are intentional or just another case of overlapping trends, one thing is certain: TWICE continues to spark conversations, and fans are ready to see what the group delivers next.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie drops ZEN hours after announcing Ruby show dates; Watch the aesthetic MV