Cannes Film Festival 2025: Dakota Johnson rocks fringe trend with Gucci’s pastel pink gown

The 78th Cannes Film Festival has constantly surprised us, and today, Dakota Johnson made an appearance where she looked like a cute cotton candy in a refreshing pastel pink color. The actress has always been a true fashion trendsetter, often slaying her impeccable fashion sense, and her look at the red carpet instantly left us in Aww with the eye-catching fringe detailing. Excited to know the deets? Then, let’s dive into it!

On Day 7, Dakota Johnson arrived at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest in a pink fringe gown from Gucci. The pastel pink color looked refreshing, whereas the sequin fabric added to the shine on the red carpet. The strapless design and corseted bodice enhanced her look, keeping it sultry. With the keen attention to detail, the fringe detailings were neatly anchored to her waist, then gracefully spread out in the two layers at the bottom, which added a playful touch with every move.

Pastel pink has always been the finish choice for the red carpet, and the actress's choice of adding the trendy edge to it with the sequin and fringe gave her look a standout touch.

Well, it’s not only just her outfit that impressed us, but her accessories were too mind-blowing. She enhanced her look with the leaves designed dangler earrings, which gently touched her shoulders and completed her accessories with the massive ring on her finger. Her long black hair was left open, with the cute bangs falling on her forehead.

Adding the rosy makeup to her face, the 365 days fame accentuated her blue eyes with the perfectly curled eyelashes, and shimmery pink eyeshadow. The bleaming glow on her cheekbones was achieved with the blush and highlighter. And lastly, her lips were painted in glossy lipstick, adding a mesmerizing touch to her red carpet look.

Dakota Johnson’s all-pink look at the Cannes Film Festival has left us awestruck. From her outfit to accessories and makeup, every detail played an essential role in creating a look worth the effort. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such Cannes updates!

