Khushi Kapoor opens up on why she doesn’t let negative feedback affect her: ‘I don’t think there’s any point’

Khushi Kapoor stepped into the spotlight with her debut in The Archies, followed by Loveyapa and then Nadaaniyan. Despite having three films under her belt, the young actress unfortunately faced criticism for all her roles. Yet, like every artist, Khushi has had to face the glare of public judgment. While her performances have drawn mixed to negative reviews, she seems to understand the importance of filtering constructive feedback, adding, "I don't think there's any point."

In a conversation with The Times of India, Khushi Kapoor shared her views on handling criticism. She stated that it's usually easy to gauge someone's intent, whether through what they write or say.

Emphasizing the value of constructive feedback, she added that if a comment doesn't offer anything helpful, there's no real benefit in paying attention to it.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Kapoor, who made her debut with The Archies, said that she feels positive about her progress. She expressed that the real reward lies in the work itself, and she finds joy in learning, evolving, and taking on new roles. For her, the excitement comes from continuing to receive fresh opportunities and exploring different characters.

When asked if her love for acting has evolved over the course of her three films, Khushi shared that her passion for the craft has always been present, especially since she grew up around film sets. However, she admitted that her comfort level has increased with each project, and she now feels more confident in the choices she makes.

Having completed three films, she believes she has found her voice and can contribute her ideas more openly during the creative process. Earlier, she tended to stay quiet and simply observe, but now she sees her work as more collaborative, allowing her to actively participate and express her thoughts.

Khushi further added that the majority of the work takes place during the preparation phase of a film, particularly in developing the character and understanding the story. She shared that she now feels confident in expressing her perspective on how she envisions her character, which allows for a more collaborative process with her directors.

