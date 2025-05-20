Priyanka Chopra shines in vintage Dior beige gown paired with Bvlgari’s diamond Serpenti necklace at Italy event

If you want to crown the best fashion icon, it would undoubtedly be Priyanka Chopra, who, no matter the event, always nails it with her wardrobe wins. At a recent Bvlgari event, the actress stunned in a beige gown designed with exquisite details worth checking out, and we can’t wait to decode each one. So, let’s dive in!

Keeping her look vintage yet modern, Priyanka Chopra’s beige gown from the renowned brand Christian Dior instantly turned heads. The turtleneck with a sleeveless design added a classy touch to her look, while the flattering long silhouette gave an elegant vibe. The standout feature was the delicate sheer overlay from the top, cascading down in two directions. It was adorned with floral embellishments, making her ensemble shine without overwhelming the overall look.

The desi girl’s look wasn’t just about her outfit but also her eye-catching accessories, which spoke volumes about her personality and fashion sense. She wore a diamond Serpenti necklace from Bvlgari with violet gemstone, paired with a matching bracelet on her wrist. The necklace was beautifully styled over the turtleneck, perfectly highlighting her neckline. For her hair, she chose an elegant updo with a side part, leaving some strands loose in soft waves.

The actress rarely misses the mark with her A-list styling, including her makeup choices. Her flawless skin was enhanced with a radiant base, while smoky eyeshadow, perfectly curled lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick highlighted her features. To complete the look, she carried a classy bag in her arms.

Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the Bvlgari event was more than just a presence—it was a bold fashion statement, proving that when she takes styling seriously, no one does it better than her.

