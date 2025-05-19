Places to visit in Goa on 1-day trip; A look at Mira Rajput-approved weekend itinerary

Boasting pristine beaches, diverse cultures, vibrant nightlife, and culinary bliss, Goa getaways brim with fun and relaxing vibes. This place remains the top quintessential retreat for so many reasons. Whether you wish to escape the hustle and bustle of the city or need an adventurous escapade, the Dil Chahta Hai land has something to offer to every kind of traveler.

Mira Rajut visited Goa with her gang and had the best time, relishing in cultural food, trekking, and relaxing in the forest. Her one-day or weekend itinerary is perfect for a quick but fulfilling trip. Let’s explore the Mira Rajput-approved itinerary for a fun weekend in Goa:

Konkani Thali

The Konkan region stretches from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, so the concept of a Konkani thali slightly changes region to region. However, if in Goa, you see places called Khanaval (Home kitchen) and they’re anything but a fancy restaurant. There are shaky iron tables and red plastic chairs, you’d know you have to come to a place that serves authentic, home-made Konkani Thali.

As captured by Mira Rajput, her thali of Konkani delight exuded comfort and coastal simplicity at its best. It has puffed up golden-brown puris, Kanda bhajiya—a spicy and crispy street food of the Konkan region, Batata bhaji—a comforting potato curry made with boiled potatoes. Other accompaniments included green chutney and tangy mango pickle, which, by the way, go perfectly with puris. The thali also had Patoli or Patoleo—a Konkan sweet made with rice flour paste, shredded coconut, and palm jaggery, wrapped and steamed in a banana leaf.

Mira Rajput’s Konkani Thali was an epitome of cultural delight and soulful delicacy.

Spend time in nature

While you can spend all the time you have on the beach, do not miss a serene stroll in the lush forest of Goa. The clear sky, coconut trees, and greenery stretching to far ends, a peaceful escapade in the Goa forest is equivalent to meditating. Especially, if you’re looking to wear off all weekly stress and create a calm headspace, you’d appreciate spending time in the susegad nature.

Visit a spice farm

Amongst crazy parties and laidback afternoons at the retreat, lies an underrated activity which can amp up your experience in Goa. Shahid Kapoor’s wife visited a spice farm and went coconuts with its unique experience. A spice farm will take you to the roots of Goa’s culinary treasures—the spices. Strolling through these plantations, you’d experience heady scents of cinnamon, dreamy aroma of vanilla, and more spices like cardamom and nutmeg. While you take a glimpse of these, a guide will probably take you on an educational trip, versing you about the cultivation and usage of these spices. When restful, take shelter on the soft grass, under lush green trees, through which the sunlight peeps, making you feel alive.

Trekking at Netravali waterfalls

The way to Netravali waterfalls is through Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, located in south-eastern Goa. Tucked secretly in a lush green forest, this waterfall offers adventure and tranquility both. The vivacious waterfall creates a striking contrast against the backdrop of dense forest and cascades into a serene lake. Locally known as Savari Falls, this natural location is great to spend a day of fun, excitement, and recreation. Rajput made her way through the clear waters of the lake, diving into its symphony and becoming one with the quiet and soul-soothing nature.

Lastly, the skincare maven summed up her Goa trip with her glimpse of taking a dive into the swimming pool, having the time of her life with her gang. The way Mira spent her short trip to Goa sets the perfect tone for a refreshing and rejuvenating escapade to the serene side of the party capital of India.

