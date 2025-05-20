11 floral sarees and blouse design ideas for summer weddings to copy from Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor

Sarees have always been one of the most elegant pieces we own and love to drape for various occasions. Over time, we’ve embraced trends like tissue, silk, floral, and more—though florals remain a personal favorite for the fresh twist they add to the traditional look.

It’s not just us—even our favorite Bollywood divas like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others have donned floral sarees, making them a timeless trend for wedding celebrations. Let’s take a look at some stunning floral sarees and blouse designs straight from the wardrobes of these B-town beauties.

1. Ananya Panday

For the promotion of her recent movie Kesari Chapter 2, Ananya Panday wore a blue floral saree by renowned designer Torani. The lightweight fabric gave it a breezy vibe, while the orange and yellow floral prints added a youthful charm. She styled the traditional saree with a bold sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline. The blouse, crafted from blue and orange fabric with multicolored floral patterns, perfectly complemented the saree’s vibrant look

2. Alia Bhatt

Attending Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration, Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a stunning Sabyasachi creation. She wore a subtle white saree adorned with pastel floral prints, lending a soft and graceful charm. The blue and pink lace along the border added a refined elegance. Alia paired the saree with a plain white blouse featuring a plunging neckline and half sleeves. This look is perfect for making a graceful statement at family gatherings.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ethereal and mesmerizing in a stunning pink saree adorned with blue, pink, green, and yellow floral prints. The golden lace detailing along the border added a touch of elegance. She gracefully draped the saree with the pallu wrapped around her body and thrown over her shoulder, enhancing the traditional charm.

She paired it with a plain pink sleeveless blouse, featuring delicate border detailing that added a subtle yet bold edge to the overall look.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Channeling retro vibes, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a white saree adorned with bright red floral patterns and matching red lace along the borders. She paired it with a sleeveless red blouse featuring a scooped neckline—but the real showstopper was the back, which showcased an oversized bow detail, adding a playful and standout element to her look.

5. Priyanka Chopra

For another floral saree and trendy blouse design, we have the Desi Girl—Priyanka Chopra—who took the floral game to the next level. The actress wore a yellow sheer saree beautifully adorned with multicolored floral embroidery, featuring a mix of both tiny and large flower motifs.

To balance the intricacy of the saree, the style icon opted for a simple yellow blouse with a scooped neckline, letting the saree remain the focal point of her look.

6. Kareena Kapoor

When it’s Kareena Kapoor, even a simple fashion item makes a statement. At a Mumbai event, she wore a lightweight, breezy blue floral chiffon saree. The yellow, orange, grey, and other floral prints added a subtle touch against the blue backdrop. She completed the look with a simple sleeveless blouse featuring a scoop neckline.

7. Khushi Kapoor

For a stylish take on traditional wear, Khushi Kapoor embraced a sheer saree adorned with pastel floral embroidery along the borders and pleats, neatly arranged around her waist and cascading down to her feet. The soft embroidery added a delicate touch. She styled the saree with a structured blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and intricate lace detailing for a modern vibe.

8. Katrina Kaif

While attending the screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal’s movie Chhava, Katrina Kaif exuded floral elegance in an Anita Dongre saree. The soft floral prints were complemented by delicate embroidery along the borders, adding a fresh touch.

She paired it with a blue sequin blouse featuring golden danglers at the edges. The sleeveless sweetheart neckline added a perfect modern twist to the classic look.

9. Mira Kapoor

Going for a matching blouse and saree look at a wedding celebration, Mira Kapoor showcased her A-game with a pastel pink saree adorned with multi-colored floral prints. She chose a blouse in the same fabric, featuring a round neckline and sleeveless design. The lightweight saree added an elegant touch, perfect for effortlessly nailing special moments.

10. Rashmika Mandanna

The charm of a floral print chiffon saree is unbeatable, and Rashmika Mandanna proves it. Against a black backdrop, the saree showcased large yellow, orange, red, and white flowers that instantly caught the eye. She paired it with a sleeveless, plunging neckline black blouse that perfectly complemented the look—ideal for various outings.

11. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a red saree from Dhruvi Panchal, featuring vibrant floral kalamkari prints in yellow, pink, and white. She paired it with a broad-strap blouse with a sweetheart neckline, blending traditional and modern styles.

These 11 floral sarees and trendy blouse designs are perfect for various outings, making them ideal choices for summer weddings. Channel your favorite actress’s style and master the art of keeping it traditional yet contemporary. Don’t forget to save these looks for later!

