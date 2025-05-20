Is Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei dodging debt after her passing? Leaked chats from his mother spark buzz

A fresh controversy has erupted in the aftermath of Barbie Hsu’s death. It drew attention back to unresolved financial disputes and ongoing tensions between her family and ex-husband Wang Xiaofei. On May 20, Taiwanese and Chinese media reported that paparazzi obtained leaked private messages. The text exchange was allegedly between Hsu’s mother, Hwang Chun Mei, and Mandy, Wang Xiaofei’s new wife.

The messages, which have now gone viral, suggest that what started as a seemingly courteous congratulatory note quickly escalated into a confrontation over money. On May 17, Hwang reportedly sent Mandy a message to acknowledge her recent marriage to Wang Xiaofei. However, by the next day, Hwang allegedly followed up with a photo of a luxury car and a pointed question: “Is your husband trying to avoid paying back the money he owes?”

The demand referenced a years-long financial dispute involving Wang Xiaofei. He reportedly owes more than 12 million yuan (around 1.7 million USD) in unpaid service-related fees. The case had previously led to court intervention, resulting in the seizure of some of Wang’s assets. Notably, one of his high-end vehicles, an Aston Martin sports car, was seized and listed for public auction. The first auction attempt failed, and just as a second auction was scheduled, Wang reportedly halted the process by placing a 1.6 million yuan deposit.

Hwang’s message to Mandy is now being interpreted as an indirect attempt to reclaim the unpaid debt on behalf of her late daughter’s estate. But the move has ignited fierce debate online. Critics accuse Hwang of being opportunistic, questioning whether her actions are motivated more by financial interests than personal justice.

The backlash also prompted many netizens to recall Hwang’s previous public comments on family and inheritance. In a past interview, she claimed she had no intention of disputing her grandchildren’s inheritance of Barbie Hsu’s estate. “I’m already over seventy,” she had said. “Why would I fight them? I’ve decided to leave them only love.” However, her recent messaging to Wang’s new wife has led some to question whether her current behavior aligns with those sentiments.

The relationship between Wang Xiaofei and Hwang Chun Mei has long been fraught with tension. After Wang and Barbie Hsu divorced in 2021 following a decade of marriage, the situation between the families deteriorated further. Wang has made several accusations against Hwang, including claims that she stole expensive jewelry that once belonged to Barbie. Hwang has never taken legal action against Wang but dismissed the allegations with biting sarcasm, saying, “I don’t praise losers.”

Following their divorce, Barbie married South Korean DJ and artist Koo Jun Yup in 2022. She rekindled a romance they shared in their youth. The sudden death of Barbie in February 2025 during a trip to Japan left fans and family heartbroken. Koo, in particular, was reportedly devastated by the loss. According to close sources, he has since lost over 12 kilograms, now lives in Taiwan, and makes daily visits to Barbie’s resting place. He is also reportedly in the process of commissioning a memorial statue to honor her legacy.

