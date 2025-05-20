Food For The Soul Episode 7: Club Members To Visit The Beach; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Could It Be I've Gained Some Weight?,’ Mako realizes she has gained weight after failing to fit into a new skirt. She avoids snacks and joins Nana and Tsutsuji at the gym, while Shinon and Kurea stay behind to prepare an abstract for the university showcase.

After consistent training, Mako fits into the skirt but continues dieting. Arriving at the clubroom tired from a morning run, her friends take her to a burger place for a photo shoot, where Tsutsuji advises her to balance food and exercise.

Advertisement

Food For The Soul Episode 7 will follow the Food Culture Research Club as they welcome summer with outdoor activities. This will likely include beach outings, barbecues, and food festivals featuring seasonal Japanese cuisine.

With Mako's recent story concluded, the focus may shift to Tsutsuji, whose steady guidance helped Mako. As the group deepens their friendships through shared meals, the episode may also focus on various summer ingredients and traditional foods.

Food For The Soul Episode 7 is set to air on Saturday, May 24, 2025, continuing its regular weekly broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. It will also be shown on Nagoya TV and featured in ABC TV’s Sunday anime lineup. For streaming viewers, the episode will be available on May 25 at 12:30 am JST.

In Japan, Food For The Soul Episode 7 remains accessible via AT-X and other regional channels. Internationally, Crunchyroll streams the series shortly after its Japanese release, while Aniplus Asia airs it across Southeast Asia. Several other platforms have also acquired regional streaming rights.

Advertisement

For more updates on the Food For The Soul anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Food For The Soul Episode 6: Mako Starts Working Out; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More