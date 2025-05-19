Ananya Panday keeps her off-duty look laidback in tank top and boyfriend denim jeans

Ananya Panday has always wrapped us around her finger with her fashion game, whether for a casual hangout or the red carpet. The actress stepped out on Monday (19th May), nailing her off-duty look in the casual crop top and denim jeans, a perfect pair for everyday style. Excited to know the deets? Then let’s dive into it!

Even while keeping it casual, Ananya Panday shows why she’s one of the top fashion icons. She was dressed in the grey crop top that stuck to her body like a glove. It had a sleeveless design with adjustable drawstrings at the side that added a trendy touch, making it perfect to adjust for more cropped fittings. It’s a versatile top, making it ideal for casual outings like coffee dates, shopping, and more.

Not overdoing it with the style, the actress simply paired it with the boyfriend denim jeans with a high-waist fitting, perfectly complementing her long legs. With her approach to pairing these casual pieces together, the actress showed that even laid-back outfits can make a statement.

Not adding any accessories and opting for a no-makeup look, the actress ensured to serve as fashion inspiration for everyday style. Her natural beauty was enough to make us swoon over her, and she showed that simplicity makes a great impact rather than pushing too hard with over-accessories and makeup. Less is always more.

Beating the heat, the actress tied her hair back into a sleek bun and adjusted the front strands back to her ear. Completing her look, she slipped into simple black flat footwear.

This look of Call Me Bae actress showed that one doesn’t always need to be all styled up, glam makeup, and accessories. Sometimes, a simple outfit can be as enchanting as high-fashion. So, girls take notes to keep their look simple and subtle.

