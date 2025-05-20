IT: Welcome to Derry Trailer Brings Pennywise Back to Haunt Kids in Sinister and Creepy Town, Watch

IT: Welcome to Derry's first trailer has been unveiled by HBO Max. The original series serves as a prequel to the 2017 film It and the 2019 film It Chapter Two. The series is set 27 years before the events that took place in the two films, adapted from the 1986 novel It by Stephen King.

Bill Skarsgard is returning as Pennywise, who feeds on children before hibernating for 27 years. Other cast members of the series include Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

The trailer opens with a kid walking alone on the street on a windy, cold night. He takes a lift from a couple driving in a car, eager to help him get home. When the man asks the kid for his home address, he says, "Anywhere but Derry."

Next, we see a drone shot of Maine in 1962. A couple is seen moving into their new house with their kid. Next, we get a glimpse of kids studying at Derry High School and some kids discussing their missing classmates.

"Never a bad idea to keep the people you love close," a woman says before we get a glimpse of a kid drowning in a lake. Pennywise makes a creepy appearance at the end of the trailer.

Check Out IT: Welcome to Derry Trailer Below!

The series has been developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, all of whom were involved in the It films. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andy and his sister Barbara revealed, "Specifically, we are telling the stories of the interludes, writings by Mike Hanlon based on his investigation that includes interviews he conducts with the older people in the town."

They added, "We touch on the usual themes that were talked about in the movie — friendship, loss, the power of unified belief — but this story focuses also on the use of fear as a weapon, which is one of the things that is also relevant to our times."

The series will release this fall on HBO Max.

