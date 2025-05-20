Did Apoorva Lakhia just CONFIRM his next film with Salman Khan? SEE PIC

Pinkvilla recently reported that Salman Khan has finalized his next project, and he will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Now, the filmmaker headed to Leh with the team, seemingly to finalize the location.

Yes, you heard that right? Taking to Instagram stories, Apoorva Lakhia dropped photos from the flight where he is seen posing with the team. The next pic also shows them posing at the Leh airport upon reaching it. The photos have made us all excited after news of his next film on the Galwan Valley clash with Salman Khan made waves.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed details about Salman and Apoorva’s upcoming project. A source told us, “Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan are all set to start shooting for the film from July 2025. The film will be shot in Ladakh and Mumbai over a period of 70 days starting in July. It features Salman Khan as an army officer in a full-fledged film for the first time in his career, and he will be joined by 3 other actors from the younger generation.”

The source also shared that the filmmaker will head to Ladakh for a location scout within the next two weeks and has already begun finalizing department heads for the film.

Talking about the schedule, the source added that it’s on track to begin shooting in July 2025. The Sikandar actor is impressed with the script, and if things go as planned, then this will be his next film.

The source also shared that preparations are underway to cast other important roles, and the film will be shot on real locations, with large-scale sets also being constructed in Mumbai to replicate key areas. As the narrative unfolds over two nights, a 70-day shoot schedule has been planned to accommodate the production’s logistical needs.

Meanwhile, a report in Mid-day stated that Salman Khan will play the role of Colonel Babu in the film, and his character is ‘heroic.’ The screenplay is adapted by Suresh Nair in collaboration with Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah, who also wrote the dialogues.

As per the same report, the superstar is all set to begin his military preparation at the end of May. However, he has begun physical training at his Panvel farmhouse.

