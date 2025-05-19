Inside Ananya Panday’s cozy, girly, and classic one-bedroom Mumbai home

Ananya Panday has officially moved into her first-ever home, and it’s everything she imagined growing up — soft, bright, peaceful, and filled with her personality. The 25-year-old Bollywood actress now lives just a few floors above her parents’ apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Her 1,100-square-foot space has been designed by Gauri Khan, who has also worked on homes for Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra. Ananya’s home is a charming reflection of her growth, taste, and love for calm, minimal design.

In a conversation with Architectural Digest, the young actor had shared how the process of moving into her own space came naturally and how she entrusted the design completely to Gauri Khan, who also happens to be a close family friend. With soothing colors, smart layouts, and personal details, the house feels like a small sanctuary in the heart of bustling Mumbai.

Soft Tones and Simple Elegance

The first thing that stands out in Ananya's home is the soft color palette. The living and dining areas are done in muted beiges, creams, and whites. These tones help bring out a sense of peace and space. Custom furniture from Gauri Khan Designs adds elegance while keeping the vibe young and inviting.

Large windows throughout the home welcome lots of natural light. There’s also a generous use of mirrors—on corridor walls, in the TV room, and near the dining space—that reflect light and make the apartment feel bigger than it actually is. The goal was to create a breezy, open feel even in a compact apartment, and that vision comes through beautifully.

A “Girly” Touch, Done Right

One can see small but strong touches of Ananya’s taste in every corner. The big pink door at the entrance sets the tone right away. It leads to a pink-walled corridor that connects the dining and living areas. This soft pink is repeated in smaller ways throughout the apartment — on accent walls in the bedroom, in her walk-in closet, and even in the decor.

Floral details, pastel accents, ribbons, and a cozy vibe give the apartment a “girly” charm. But nothing feels overdone. The idea seems to be about embracing beauty and softness while keeping things elegant and clean. Gauri Khan has clearly managed to capture Ananya’s style without going overboard.

A Cozy Living Room With Layers

The living area is the heart of the home. It opens up to a wide balcony filled with plants and plenty of seating. This is where Ananya likes to spend most of her time. She loves sitting by the balcony with the windows open, soaking up natural light and enjoying the breeze. It’s also the space where she unwinds with books or hosts close friends and family.

The furniture in the living room is custom-designed to match the overall mood of the house — soft textures, light tones, and plush fabrics. The TV area, located at one end of the living space, includes more seating and shelves for her growing collection of books.

Compact Yet Functional Spaces

Though the home isn’t huge, every corner is thoughtfully designed. The kitchen is small but fully equipped. It features baby blue shelves and white countertops that add a playful charm. This is where Ananya has discovered her love for baking and spending time preparing meals.

The dining area is another favorite spot for hosting guests. A large window brings in daylight and offers a view of leafy Bandra lanes, keeping the area bright and cheerful.

Personal and Practical

The walk-in closet, with pink walls and smart storage, reflects the kind of dreamy space most girls think about while growing up. The bedroom also follows the soft, clean style of the rest of the house, with calming tones and personal touches.

While decorating her home, Ananya wanted the space to feel like an extension of her own personality. And that’s exactly what this house feels like — personal, peaceful, and pretty.

Gauri Khan's Signature Touch

Gauri Khan’s design philosophy is clear here — make the most of the space, keep things stylish but livable, and always bring in light. Her use of mirrors, large windows, custom furniture, and muted tones work well to create a calm but expressive space.

More than just an apartment, this home marks a turning point in Ananya Panday’s life. It’s a symbol of growing up, making choices, and finding joy in the little things, like buying her own cutlery or baking cookies. And in true Bollywood style, her first home is designed by none other than Gauri Khan, making it all the more special.

