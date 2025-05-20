Truth or lie? Nancy Tyagi called out for allegedly not designing her own Cannes 2025 outfit

Nancy Tyagi once again returned to the Cannes Film Festival and truly killed it with her two outfits. The surprising part is that, being a talented designer, she self-stitched both looks from scratch. From sourcing the right fabric to creating a modern and glamorous design, she once again turned heads on the red carpet.

However, some fashion critics recently claimed that Nancy Tyagi’s second outfit was sourced from a brand, contrary to her caption, which they found misleading—sparking an online controversy. Read for more details!

For the second day of the Cannes red carpet, the designer made a glamorous appearance in a statement mini-dress, heavily embellished with pearls, fringes, and silver detailing. The ensemble featured a shimmery effect, making it perfect for a high-profile event. What stood out the most was the oversized cape she layered over the mini-dress. Designed with puffy sleeves and a long train cascading to the floor, the cape added dramatic flair while complementing her every move in style.

Taking to her social media and sharing the images, she wrote, “Ye colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun. Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy thi. Dil se shukriya un sabhi ka jo is pyaari journey ka ek hissa rahe, aap sabke bina yeh moment vapis itna special nahi hota.”

(This color is my Mummy’s favorite, so this time I decided to design the outfit in this color. It took me a whole month, and I was busy with preparations till the last moment because the dress was quite heavy. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s been a part of this beautiful journey—this moment wouldn’t have been as special without you all.)

However, Nancy Tyagi's caption soon sparked a major fashion controversy among audience, with some claiming that the dress might not have been self-designed after all.

The fashion critics took to their official channel and claimed that the embellished mini-dress was sourced from a brand called The Source Bombay. They even stated that they contacted the brand, which confirmed that the designer had indeed sourced the outfit from them. The critics added that while the caption might have referred specifically to the cape, presenting it as if the entire outfit was self-made came off as misleading.

The controversy has since divided the online audience, with both positive and negative comments pouring in, as fans continue to demand clarity on the outfit.

