What did BLACKPINK's Lisa and Priyanka Chopra banter about? Alleged details of their fashion outing revealed

When two global stars cross paths, the cameras flash, fans go wild, and the internet does what it does best—lose its mind. But amidst the glamour, one can’t help but wonder: What exactly are these celebrities talking about? A secret project? Complimenting each other's looks? Or maybe just sharing a classy moment of mutual admiration?

Advertisement

This exact spark lit up the internet when BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Global Priyanka Chopra were seen having a candid exchange at Bvlgari’s Polychroma event in Italy. And yes, the buzz hasn’t died down since.

But the real show-stealer? BLACKPINK's Lisa effortlessly has the cutest and most spontaneous banter with Priyanka Chopra.

In a now-viral clip, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Priyanka Chopra were seen sharing a light-hearted moment while posing for the camera. At one point, Priyanka kindly asked Lisa to switch places with her. Which Lisa heard and obliged and did exchange places with Priyanka Chopra. They were even spotted holding hands briefly, radiating warmth and support, creating what fans are calling a true “women supporting women” moment.

It wasn’t just a pose—it was an instant connection.

BLACKPINK's Lisa reminded all that her star power isn’t just on stage—it shines at every global event she steps into. At the high-profile Bvlgari soirée, Lisa stood out in a mesmerizing white and yellow fish-shaped gown, paired with a striking updo and a dazzling statement necklace that stole the show.

Advertisement

Social media couldn’t get enough of this crossover. From tweets calling it “princess treatment” to comments like “They’re like sisters!” and “Look at that aura!”—the internet is full of admiration. One BLINK wrote, “Lisa’s doll face next to Priyanka’s regal vibes? Iconic.” Another posted, “This is the moment I didn’t know I needed!”

And truly, BLACKPINK's Lisa’s international appeal continues to grow. From Met Gala slayage to casually hanging out with global icons like Priyanka Chopra and Liu Yifei, she’s doing it all—gracefully, stylishly, and without skipping a beat.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa is running for Emmys for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3; know details here