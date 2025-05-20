Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that after the historic success of 3 Idiots and PK, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are reuniting on a slice-of-life-drama slated to go on floors towards the end of 2025. Soon after, the duo made it official and confirmed that their next is a biopic on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke and will feature Aamir Khan as the ‘father of Indian Cinema’. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are eyeing at a Christmas 2026 release for their next.

A source shares, “Be it 3 Idiots or PK – Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani films have always set new benchmarks at the box office during the Christmas weekend. The duo will continue will the tradition with the intent of arriving during the extended holiday season. The film goes on floors in October 2025, and will be shot until April 2026, followed by a prolonged post-production process.” The source further informs that the prep-work for the yet-untitled film has already commenced.

“The idea is to recreate the era from the 1800s and 1900s with perfection, and the pre-visualization has already started. In fact, multiple looks are also designed for Aamir Khan, and being a perfectionist, he will also undergo acting workshops to get into the part of Dadasaheb Phalke. For Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani, the film is an ode to the person who gave birth to cinema in India,” the source informs.

The film is written by Abhijat Joshi with Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj. According to insiders, the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic will have a strong thread of humour in the midst of all the drama, much like all Rajkumar Hirani films. The team has been working on the script for 3 years now, and are all set to take the film on floors from October 2025. The VFX and pre-viz is being done by LA based companies. Aamir is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

