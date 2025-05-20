Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan BREAKS SILENCE after Akshay Kumar's production house sues Paresh Rawal over his exit from comedy-caper

Days after Paresh Rawal exited Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Akshay Kumar sued the veteran actor for his 'unprofessional behavior.' Most recently, the filmmaker also defended the decision of Kumar's production house, stating they have every right to do so.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan addressed the ongoing rift between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The director mentioned that he has the right to take legal steps, noting his hard-earned money is invested in the film. He also revealed that the actor had legally purchased the rights for the movie from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

"I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel, and I did, and both were onboard," says Priyadarshan, who has also collaborated with Paresh and Akshay in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

The filmmaker added that he doesn't have anything to lose, but Kumar has invested his money, forcing him to take the stringent action. "Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date," the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

In addition, a source familiar with the legal proceedings in the matter also told the publication that Rawal has displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. The actor further stated that if he didn't want to do the film, he would have refused before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount, and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot.

On the other hand, Paresh Rawal, reacting to the accusations, stated, "I am not aware of this yet."

It was earlier this year that Priyadarshan, on his birthday, announced Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. However, just a couple of days back, Rawal confirmed his exit from the franchise and assured that it was not due to 'creative differences' at all.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's production house has sent a legal notice to Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore for the amount invested in the film, which is now lost due to his unprofessional behavior.

Amid the Hera Pheri 3 fiasco, Akshay announced the wrap on Bhooth Bangla just a couple of days back.

