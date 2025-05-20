Box Office: Sinners eyes USD 275M before hitting digital on June 3; should Warner Bros extend its exclusive theatrical run?

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural musical horror Sinners is eyeing an estimated USD 275 million domestic gross as it heads into its final two weeks of exclusive theatrical play. The film, which debuted on April 18, is set to hit Premium VOD on Tuesday, June 3, day 47 of its release, marking a standard yet possibly premature shift from cinemas to home platforms.

So far, Sinners has grossed USD 240 million in the United States and Canada, with USD 76.4 million coming from overseas territories, bringing its global total to a robust USD 317 million. As the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025, the Michael B. Jordan-led drama has outperformed initial expectations for what many saw as a risky blend of different genres.

Set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return home to escape their criminal past but find themselves fighting a sinister force linked to the region’s dark history. With strong turns by Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and breakout star Miles Caton, the film blends gothic horror with blues-influenced musical sequences and a socio-political undercurrent. Coogler, who wrote, directed, and produced the film, reunited with composer Ludwig Göransson to deliver a chilling yet lyrical experience.

Warner Bros. acquired the film in a competitive bidding war and positioned it as a spring tentpole. Given its critical acclaim and impressive box office legs, the studio now faces a dilemma: Is June 3 too early to pull the film from theaters? Most users on X voted in affirmation.

Historically, mid-budget prestige films with strong word of mouth can benefit from longer theatrical windows, especially if competition is light. Though Sinners will face biggies like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch starting Memorial Day (May 23), WB should still take a chance on it and let audiences have an alternate option.

The studio, however, may be looking to capitalize on home viewing demand while the buzz is still hot. The early June premium VOD release will allow the studio to double-dip, drawing both theatergoers and home audiences without risking a drop in relevance.

For now, Sinners stands as a critical and commercial triumph, and whether or not its theatrical run is extended, its legacy as one of 2025’s boldest cinematic strikes is already sealed.

