Is BLACKPINK's Lisa on romantic getaway with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault? Singer gets spotted in Sicily

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently enjoying a relaxing holiday, but she isn’t spending it solo—or even with her fellow members Rosé, Jisoo, or Jennie. Instead, she’s been seen vacationing in Sicily with none other than her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault.

A photo making the rounds on social media shows Lisa sitting closely with Frédéric Arnault, seemingly engaged in conversation with someone nearby. The image has once again sparked buzz among netizens. Lisa and her rumored boyfriend appeared relaxed and dressed casually, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Lisa and the billionaire heir to the LVMH empire have been spotted together. Since rumors of their relationship began in 2023, the two have been seen spending time together at various high-profile events. BLACKPINK's Lisa was even spotted attending Arnault family gatherings, and fans have noted how their occasional public sightings seem carefully timed.

While neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly, their cozy appearances together continue to spark curiosity and buzz.

Most recently, Frédéric Arnault was seen attending Lisa’s performance at Coachella 2025. Some fans claim they spotted his photo as Lisa’s phone lock screen—fueling even more speculation.

Despite all the hints, neither BLACKPINK's Lisa nor Frédéric has made any official statement about their relationship. Both remain tight-lipped, leaving fans to wonder: Is this a well-kept secret or simply an open one?

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing up for a massive 2025 world tour. The group will kick things off on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and wrap up on January 18, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. The tour will take them across Asia, Europe, and North America, promising exciting performances for global fans.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, it seems, is making the most of her downtime before diving back into her hectic schedule. As she enjoys her holiday with someone special, fans continue to wait—and speculate—about when, if ever, the two will go public.

