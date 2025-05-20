'Big fan': BTS and Jin get praised by Tom Cruise for 'impressive' career on Run Jin during Mission Impossible 8 promotions

ARMYs everywhere went wild when the news broke: BTS’s Jin teamed up with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise! The buzz exploded right after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hit theaters on May 17. Now, the moment fans have been waiting for is here— BTS' Jin’s variety show, Run Seokjin, has finally dropped on may 20, featuring none other than Tom Cruise himself.

On May 20, the two icons met face-to-face and shared a fun, candid conversation before the show kicked off. Tom Cruise didn’t hold back his admiration: “First of all, congratulations. Your band, BTS, and your career—what you’ve built is seriously impressive.” The Mission: Impossible star went on to say, “I’m a huge BTS fan and honestly, I’m so happy to be on your show right now.” He shares, 'I know BTS. We all know BTS.'

This unexpected collab? Not on anyone’s bucket list—but that’s what makes it so legendary. From chatting about teamwork and bonding over food to the thrills of being an IMF agent, their conversation covered it all. Jin even asked Tom what it takes to become an IMF agent—talk about goals!

For those new to Jin’s variety show, Run Seokjin is all about Jin taking on various challenges and pushing his limits, and now with Tom Cruise joining the fun, the stakes are even higher.

The moment the episode dropped, netizens flooded social media with reactions like “Unbelievable!”, “OMG!”, and “This is amazing!”

If you haven’t caught Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (MI8) yet, here’s the scoop: Tom Cruise and his team risk everything to stop an AI takeover threatening the world. Plus, this marks the final chapter of the franchise after 30 years of heart-pounding action.

So buckle up—because when BTS Jin and Tom Cruise come together, it’s pure magic you don’t want to miss!

