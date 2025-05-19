5 unique Bollywood-inspired proposals for your partner; Sidharth Malhotra used Shershaah lines for Kiara Advani

From reel to real, B-Town couples have painted it red with their romance. We’re talking about some of the most adored married duos whose love stories inspire others.

Here’s revisiting 5 iconic proposals by Bollywood actors that were truly magical.

Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt amid the forests of Masai Mara

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022, but just before that, they took an adventurous trip to Masai Mara’s grasslands. It was there that Ranbir, known for his role in Barfi, got down on one knee and surprised Alia with a heartfelt proposal.

While Alia was overwhelmed with emotion, Ranbir had thoughtfully planned every detail, including photographers to capture the unforgettable moment.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Roman proposal to Kiara Advani gift wrapped with lines from Shershaah

The couple, who announced their ‘permanent booking’ in February 2023 and are soon to be parents, enjoyed a surprise trip to Rome just before the news.

After a candlelight dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant, Sidharth led Kiara for a walk up a hill, where a violinist appeared from the bushes. He then proposed using memorable lines from Shershaah, leaving Kiara laughing out loud.

Vicky Kaushal’s last-minute dreamy proposal to Katrina Kaif in Ranthambore

Katrina Kaif left a billion hearts fluttering after marrying Vicky Kaushal. The couple, who kept their relationship private for long, had a last-minute proposal.

Vicky revealed it happened during a private dinner at their Ranthambore hotel, just a day before their wedding.

In a surreal, nostalgic moment, he went down on one knee and asked Katrina to be his wife.

Ranveer Singh proposed to Deepika Padukone in a Maldivian private island

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot by Lake Como in November 2018 in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family.

During a season of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer revealed he proposed to Deepika on a private island in the Maldives.

He surprised her with a stunning ring, making the moment deeply emotional for the diva.

Priyanka Chopra was proposed by Nick Jonas on her 36th birthday eve in Greece

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018, but their proposal happened a few months earlier during her 36th birthday celebration in Greece.

Nick reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to find the perfect ring for Priyanka.

At midnight on her birthday eve, he got down on one knee and proposed, leaving Priyanka reportedly speechless for 45 seconds.

The American pop singer didn’t hesitate to ask if she would make him the happiest man in the world by marrying him.

