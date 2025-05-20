The Royals: Sumukhi Suresh ogled at THESE two co-stars on sets and it's not Ishaan Khatter or Vihaan Samat

The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, has been making waves ever since its release on Netflix. The duo’s chemistry is being praised by the audiences. Now, comedian Sumukhi Suresh, who played the role of Bhumi’s executive assistant in the series, revealed being ogled by two co-stars and it’s not Ishaan Khatter or Vihaan Samat. They are Milind Soman and Dino Morea. She also shared that she was first cast in a male role in the series.

In an interview with Mid-day, Sumukhi Suresh shared, “You may have seen the final product, but we all saw Ishaan work hard to do what he did. We all felt, ‘Haaye bechara, kitna kaam kar raha hai’. But I did ogle at Milind Soman and Dino Morea. I also got to dance with Dino.”

When asked about her reaction to getting the script for The Royals, she shared, “The first time the role came to me, it was a male part and the character was called Keertan.” However, the actress was still excited to play the character. According to her, it’s cool if even a boy’s part is being offered to a girl.

The comedian added that she was roped in for a small role but got the liberty to improvise her character and it ended up being a lengthy role. Calling it ‘quite fun’, she praised the writers for giving freedom to the actors to improvise their roles.

Sumukhi also talked about the role of acting in her life and shared that it sets her spirit free. She admitted loving being in front of the camera and called writing ‘more of a discipline and learning’.

She revealed wanting to leave a legacy behind with her writing and shared how stage fuels her. Sumukhi Suresh also opened up on getting more failures than successes on stage, which makes people humble.

Meanwhile, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Lisa Mishra, and more in important roles.

The romantic comedy was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

