50 Cent Reacts to Sean Diddy Combs' 20 USD Paid Protesters Outside Court: 'Might Go Throw That...'

50 Cent, who is notorious for trolling online, mocks allegations of paid 'Free Diddy' protesters outside court, and offers to join for the pay in a recent post.

While Diddy is facing increasing legal pressure, his peer and self-styled critic, Fifty, has switched his focus to a new development beyond the courtroom: purportedly paid protesters sporting "Free Puffy" T-shirts.

Advertisement

The Patiently Waiting rapper posted a viral clip that had been making the rounds on social media. Footage captured a crowd waiting outside the Manhattan federal courthouse in identical T-shirts defending Diddy. The clip, which was uploaded initially by Emilie Hagen, alleged that the protesters were being paid $20 per hour to wear the tops.

Fifty replied on his Instagram page with a sarcastic comment, suggesting the protest campaign was desperate and strangely profitable. He said the hourly pay rate was enticing enough that he would consider joining himself.

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical. But $20 a hour ain't bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow," 50 Cent wrote.

According to the original post, the protesters were paid 20 USD per hour to wear the t-shirt to show support for Diddy. Hagen's post cited that somebody approached them and offered them a deal to wear the shirt for pay. The recruiter quoted something known as "Diddy coin," although its significance was unclear.

Advertisement

In the clip, a bystander said, "He told me it's for a 'Diddy coin,' so I'm not really sure what that is. They just tried to pay me $20 to wear a 'Free Puffy' shirt. The lady right there just kept convincing me to wear shirt and I'm like, 'I'm good.'"

Although no evidence exists that Sean Diddy Combs or his representatives organized the protest or provided support, the timing and imagery of the incident have fueled conspiracy theories online.

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Set To Produce Netflix Docuseries About Sean Diddy Combs' Abuse Case; To Uncover 'Complex Narrative Spanning Decades'