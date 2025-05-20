When Janhvi Kapoor revealed BF Shikhar Pahariya used to sing THIS Ranbir Kapoor song to win her love back

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been going strong with their relationship over the years. The duo is often seen standing like pillars of strength for each other on various occasions. While their relationship is now public, let’s revisit the time when the Param Sundari actress openly talked about her bond with Pahariya. She went on to reveal the track that he had sung to her to reclaim the love.

It was last year in 2024 that Janhvi Kapoor, along with her sister Khushi Kapoor, graced the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8. It was then when the actress almost confirmed dating Shikhar Pahariya when the show host asked how she went back to him after dating Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan.

In response, she said, “Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

Janhvi went on to heap praises on her beau, noting how he has always been there, not only for her but also for her sister, Khushi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, and her family as a friend since the beginning. She stated that his support never made her feel that he expected anything in return or that he was a "pushover."

"He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way, and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being,” she said.

For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actor, and his elder brother, Veer Pahariya, debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force earlier this year.

On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen in Tushar Jalota’s rom-com, Param Sundari, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film is set to grace the silver screens later this year on July 25, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-starring Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also features Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It will be released on September 12, 2025.

