Naomika Saran styles pink tank top with denim jeans in hot Mumbai Summer, proving to be true fashion icon

Yet again, the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Naomika Saran, stepped out in a casual-cool ensemble and served the ultimate college-fashion goals. Spotted under the fine weather of Mumbai, Naomika could be seen channeling IT-girl vibes in her effortless ensemble.

The fashionista could be seen donning a pink tank top and baggy denim jeans for her casual outing. Accessorizing her fit minimally, Naomika stole the spotlight with her natural, flawless beauty.

Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter wore a light pink tank top with a deep, scooped neckline, perfect for sporting in the summer. The body-hugging tank top featured a cropped hemline and fit her form impeccably. She paired her tank top with a blue jeans. The trendy baggy jeans boasted a dark blue, washed-out hue, perfectly complementing her light colored top. The low-rise bottoms with a relaxed silhouette set the perfect tone for effortless-chic vibes.

Going for a laidback, Pinterest-girl aesthetic, Saran accessorized her fit with dainty gold jewelry and sparkly studs. The minimal jewelry added a subtle elegance to her flair. She also added a dainty bracelet and a smart watch, keeping up with her college-girl charm.

Akshay Kumar’s niece flung on white sneakers as a part of her sporty ensemble. The beige sneakers further elevated her cool-girl aesthetic. Keeping her OOTD understated, Naomika put her long, luscious hair in a ponytail, ready to own the day with an effortless yet stylish look.

Granddaughter of Dimple Kapadia, Naomika Saran, took the internet by storm with her not-so-long-ago appearance with her granny for an event. Since then, she has been in talks in the town for her bewitching beauty and cinema lineage. However, another aspect that defines Saran’s show-stopping aura is her fashion choices.

From her LBD look to Pinterest-worthy aesthetic flair, the diva knows how to turn heads with striking ensembles.

