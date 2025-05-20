Not Shilpa Shetty’s mini black dress but Rs 35,300 Leopard print bag creates fashion moment on her dinner date

Shilpa Shetty, the glamorous diva and fitness maven of Bollywood, is aging backward, setting fitness goals for millennials and Gen Z alike. The actress loves to experiment with different fashion styles and does not fear taking sartorial risks. From her dramatic skeletal outfits to her boss-lady airport looks, her fashion range is versatile. This time around, the diva decided to pull off a black bodycon mini dress for an evening out with her son, Viaan, and we’re spellbound by how young and chiseled Shetty looked. Let’s zoom in on her OOTD:

Shilpa Shetty, while exiting a restaurant, exuded ‘Shut Up and Bounce’ energy, looking hot and glamorous in a mini bodycon dress. She walked with style and panache, stealing the spotlight with her bewitching aura. Shetty’s dress was perfect for the evening out, as it struck the right balance between understated and statement-making style.

The reality TV show judge slipped into a black mesh-fabric dress. The closed neckline and short sleeves kept her flair understated and elegant. The bodycon dress fit Shetty impeccably, ruched from the sides and cinched at the waist. The lower half of the bodycon boasted a wrap-around silhouette, adding a trendy and tasteful edge to it. The uneven hemline, formed due to the drape pattern, grazed the actress’ thighs, exuding sultry vibes.

For the accessories, she flaunted sparkly studs for earrings, a silver-dial leather watch, a dainty gilded bracelet paired with another gold charm thread band, and a couple of rings. The fitness mogul flaunted a crisp white manicure, creating the perfect contrast to her black fit.

Adding a luxurious element to her dress, Shilpa Shetty tossed on a sling bag or an Emily pouch by the French high-fashion brand, The Kooples. The leopard skin-textured, furry bag came with a hefty price tag of Rs 35,300.

Mrs. Kundra elevated her Black girl aesthetic with pointed stilettos, setting the perfect tone for party vibes.

For the makeup, the fashionista boasted a glowy base with blushed-up cheeks. She adorned her eyes with brown and golden shimmery eyeshadow. Adding a pop of color to her glam, she flaunted glossy pink lips.

Introducing new-age mommy fashion goals, Shilpa Shetty looked ravishing on her evening out with son Viaan.

