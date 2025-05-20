Waiting for update on Akshay Kumar’s grand spectacle Welcome To The Jungle? We have got one

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is one of the most eagerly awaited films, and according to a recent report, the movie is nearly 70 percent complete. In a recent interview, director Ahmed Khan emphasized that he won’t release a half-baked film and is determined not to rush the process.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ahmed Khan revealed that producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala is extremely passionate about the project and is focused on creating a grand cinematic experience rather than just making a film.

Khan shared that Nadiadwala encouraged him to bring together as many actors as he wanted for the movie, and as a result, all the actors approached agreed to join the project without hesitation.

He further mentioned that 70% of the filming has been completed, surprising many with how quickly the shoot has progressed. The production began in March 2024, and coordinating the schedules of all the actors took considerable time.

Despite this, completing such a large portion within a year is a significant achievement. He added that only two small schedules remain: an international shoot for the songs and an action-heavy sequence set in a jungle.

When asked whether Welcome to the Jungle would release in 2025 or 2026, the filmmaker responded that he plans to complete the film first and then leave the release decision to Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala.

He emphasized their commitment to not releasing a half-finished film. He criticized the common practice of setting release dates prematurely and then rushing to meet deadlines, stating that he no longer wants to follow that approach. Instead, he believes in finishing the film to satisfaction before announcing a release date.

He noted that release dates have lost their significance, as many films change dates multiple times, which often leads to hurried work and incomplete products. According to him, whether the film succeeds or not is ultimately up to the audience, but many producers and directors admit they wish they had more time to perfect their films rather than rushing to meet deadlines.

Welcome To The Jungle features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, alongside talented actors such as Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav.

Supporting roles include Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma. The leading ladies are Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, with child actor Vrihi Kodvara rounding out the ensemble.

