'Back to skinny': TWICE fan's comment on Jeongyeon's weight loss journey leads to backlash; know what happened

K-pop girl group TWICE is set to make a splash this summer with their 4th full-length album, FOUR. As excitement builds, the group recently dropped a teaser video that quickly went viral, though not entirely for the right reasons.

The teaser opens with a dramatic focus on Jeongyeon, one of the group's main vocalists, before slowly zooming out to reveal the rest of the members. This decision was likely meant to build suspense and spotlight individual charisma. It drew immediate attention from fans and casual viewers alike.

However, it wasn’t long before a particular online comment highlighting Jeongyeon’s apparent weight loss began circulating widely. The comment reads, “Jeongyeon back to being skinny, everyone in their 4 inch stillettos rocking an onika wig, the blackpink shade and the run the world backtrack demo THEY MADDD.”

The remark suggested that her physical transformation was one of the key reasons for the teaser's popularity and the heightened excitement around the comeback. While some praised her appearance, the comment quickly became a focal point of controversy.

Many fans were quick to express their discomfort. They argued that the emphasis on Jeongyeon’s body was both unnecessary and invasive. The discussion reignited broader concerns about how female idols, particularly Jeongyeon, are subjected to unrealistic beauty standards and body-shaming from online communities.

Supporters of the group took to forums and social media to voice their frustration. They noted that Jeongyeon has historically been one of the members most frequently targeted with negative comments related to her physical appearance. This scrutiny, they pointed out, often overlooks her talent and contributions to the group.

The sensitivity surrounding the topic is compounded by Jeongyeon’s well-documented health struggles. In 2021, she stepped back from activities due to physical and mental health concerns, including a herniated disc in her neck and severe anxiety. Reports at the time indicated that medication side effects likely led to weight gain. This makes public commentary about her body even more inappropriate and harmful.

Fans have since emphasized the importance of respecting her journey and recognizing the courage it takes to return to the spotlight after such personal challenges. As FOUR approaches its release, many hope the conversation shifts back to the music, the message, and the artistic evolution of TWICE. They want the focus to move away from surface-level commentary about appearances.

