'Miss You My Love': Selena Gomez Regrets Every Moment Away From Fiancé Benny Blanco as Wedding Rumors Heat Up

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to post affectionate moments with her fiancé Benny Blanco. In one of her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo with Blanco, writing, “I miss you my love.” In the next story, Gomez posted a screenshot from a video call where she was smiling, while Benny appeared to be sleeping on the other end.

The Instagram posts quickly caught fans’ attention, especially since Gomez and Blanco have kept most of their relationship relatively private. However, this public display of affection has once again reminded fans that the couple is still going strong.

Rumors about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding gained momentum after Ed Sheeran appeared in Vanity Fair’s lie detector segment. Sheeran, who shares a close friendship with Benny Blanco, was asked whether he had received a wedding invitation from the couple.

Without hesitation, Sheeran replied, “Mm hmm.” Lou, the polygraph expert present during the test, confirmed that his response was truthful. This subtle moment hinted that Gomez and Blanco’s wedding might be taking place sooner than expected, even though no official announcement has been made.

While Gomez and Blanco have kept wedding details under wraps, they’ve occasionally offered glimpses into their plans. In an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, the couple mentioned that they were not rushing into marriage. However, Ed Sheeran’s revelation suggests that preparations may be further along than they let on.

The couple got engaged in December, announcing it with a set of Instagram photos. Since then, they’ve appeared together in various interviews and promotional events. In March, they released their first joint album titled I Said I Love You First.

