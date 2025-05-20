Mission Impossible 8 vs Mission Impossible 7 Box Office India Net 1st 3 Days Comparison: Is Tom Cruise's latest release winning?

Mission: Impossible 8 vs. Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office Comparison: Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is back with his new mission as Ethan Hunt from the iconic spy action franchise. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has been a top Hollywood performer at the Indian box office. Let's compare its net collections with Mission Impossible 7 based on their respective first three days.

Mission: Impossible 8

Officially titled Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the new film has been running in theaters these days. It had a double-digit opening of Rs 15.5 crore on Saturday. This was followed by Rs 15.75 crore net earnings on Sunday. The Tom Cruise starrer collected Rs 7 crore on the first Monday at the box office, bringing its total collection to Rs 37.75 crore in three days.

Mission: Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One was released in theaters in 2023. The seventh installment of the action spy thriller opened at Rs 12.25 crore on Wednesday back then. The Tom Cruise-led entertainer then earned Rs 8.75 crore on Thursday two years ago. The third day's collection was recorded as Rs 9.25 crore. Mission: Impossible 7 earned Rs 30.25 crore in the first three days of its release.

Movies Mission Impossible 8 Mission Impossible 7 Day 1 Rs 15.5 crore Rs 12.25 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Rs 8.75 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Rs 9.25 crore Total Rs 37.75 crore Rs 30.25 crore

As of now, Mission: Impossible 8 has scored better than Mission: Impossible 7. The eighth and final installment of the MI franchise collected Rs 7.75 crore more than the previous part, which is its sequel. Christopher McQuarrie's latest helmer has been dominating the Indian markets with no big release around.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Tom Cruise starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

