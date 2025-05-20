War 2: Alpha girls Alia Bhatt, Sharvari are beyond excited just like us for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani starrer and why not

The teaser of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani has been making waves online ever since its release. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action-entertainer is a part of the YRF Spy-Universe. Not just fans, but Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, are already 'seated' for the film.

On May 20, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared the teaser of War 2. She gushed over the promotional asset and wrote, "Seated for the (multiple fire emojis) A special pre-birthday for real @ayan_ mukerji @yrf @hrithikroshan @jrntr @kiaradliaadvani."

In addition to this, Sharvari also expressed, "M-I-N-D-B-L-O-W-N!!!! @hrithikroshan sir there is no one like you Speechless!! @ayan_mukerji I'm beyond excited to watch your film first day first show! @jrntr sir you make everything look so effortless... @kiaraaliaadvani you are (multiple fire emojis)."

"The Greatest War of YRF Spy Universe is here!!!! And I'm hooked!!!!@yrf," she further added.

Notably, Alia and Sharvari will soon delight the fans with their first collaboration on the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the upcoming actioner will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. It is set to release later this year on December 25, 2025.

On the other hand, Karan Johar also made a special post showering effusive praises on War 2 with special notes on his Instagram stories. He shared two stills of Kiara Advani from the film and hyped her up, stating, "Can we take a moment o say how HOT@kiaraaliaadvani is looking in WAR 2!!!!"

He shared another story with the teaser and exclaimed, "And here comes the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of the year!!!!! This clash of the titans is going to be EPIC and storm the BOX OFFICE!!!!I literally CANNOT WAIT!" and tagged the entire team alongside including Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, Jr NTR and YRF.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019-released War, which was originally led by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The second part of the film, backed by Aditya Chopra, is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

