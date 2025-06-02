'J-Hope is my guy': John Cena says BTS found him at right time and helped with self-worth struggles

BTS is everywhere, all over the world? Well, yes! Even top stars like John Cena have experienced and acknowledged 'the BTS magic'. The legendary WWE wrestler and actor talked about when he started listening to the K-pop boy band's music and what kind of impact they had in his life. His revelation resonated with a lot of fans, who appreciated his honest words, that showcased his unfiltered, authentic self.

John Cena credits BTS for positively impacting his life

John Cena appeared on Texas’ major pop culture event, FAN EXPO, on May 31. During then, he took on several fan questions, including one about his thoughts on BTS. Without any hesitation, he opened up on what their music meant to him. He explained that he wasn't that much into K-pop or into music in general. However, during his morally and emotionally low phase, he came across BTS' songs on self love, which helped him get past it.

"They found me at a right time in my life to give me hope and inspiration through who they are as people," the wrestler said. He also credited the boy band for producing songs that could resonate with people of any age group as "they reached a 48 year old dude who was struggling with self worth." He further said, "What BTS specifically did for me is they found me at a right time in my life to give me hope and inspiration through who they are as people."

He also mentioned one specific member, saying, "J-Hope is my guy," making fans wonder if the rapper was his bias or if they were close in real life. Overall, John Cena's heartfelt emotions struck a chord with the audience, who showered him with loud cheers.

Fan reactions to John Cena's statement about BTS

Fans found John Cena's words "genuinely touching" as his experience was similar to that of lot of fans. They called him "the real one" and even felt like he deserved a Run Jin or Run BTS invite right away. The incident showcased how people from different fields and cultures had the heart to appreciate each other and impact each other in unthinkable ways. With that, BTS' global impact was once again solidified.

