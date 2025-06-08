Housefull 5 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Collects Rs 132 crore globally, biggest for Akshay Kumar

The Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has scored big results at the global box office as estimates indicate collections in the range of Rs 131.00 crore to Rs 133.00 crore, depending on actuals for Sunday in India and International markets. Housefull 5 opened at Rs 37.25 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 47.75 crore on Saturday, and a rather steady Sunday of Rs 47.25 crore. The film has done good business in India, whereas the international biz can be termed very good.

The first weekend collections of Housefull 5 are the biggest till date for Akshay Kumar, surpassing his previous best, Sooryavanshi (Rs 117 crore). It is also the second biggest opening weekend of the year at the worldwide box office for a Hindi film after Chhaava (Rs 157 crore), bettering Sikandar (Rs 124 crore). Housefull 5 has grossed Rs 95.25 crore in India, and another Rs 37 crore (Estimates) in the international markets, taking worldwide weekend total to Rs 132.25 crore.

The film has scored well in markets like New Zealand, Fiji, Australia, Canada, Germany, and USA, whereas UAE was just about decent. The film will be looking to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office in 8 to 10 days flat, and the aim will be to close around the Rs 300 crore mark, though the hold on Monday will play a big role in deciding the fate of the film going forward.

Talking of Akshay Kumar films, Housefull 5 holds the top spot as far as global opening is concerned, followed by Soorayavanshi, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, and Housefull 3. The first weekend results are very good, and has laid the platform for the film to emerge a success story, though the film needs to record a trend on the weekdays to seal the tag of a winner.

Here’s a look at the day-wise box office collections of Housefull 5

Friday: Rs 37.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 47.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 47.25 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 132.25 crore (Estimates)

