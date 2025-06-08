J-Hope Killin’ It Girl teaser OUT: BTS member turns to dark theme for collab with GloRilla, watch

J-Hope seems to be turning over a new leaf for his upcoming release, third single Killin’ It Girl, and the new teaser has only raised hopes about what awaits. The new song is set for a drop on BTS’ 12th debut anniversary day, June 13 and brings on another collaboration for the ARSON hitmaker. He will be working together with GloRilla, known for the chart-favorite Sticky alongside Tyler, The Creator, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne.

Advertisement

Turning to a black and white theme, the Killin’ It Girl music video seems to be nothing like what the BTS member has done before. It’s much darker and possibly hard-hitting than his previously light and fun-loving tracks. And while he’s no stranger to dark, having explored the other side of his musical mind in the album Jack In The Box, this one is expected to link a possibly complimentary or romantic angle to it.

What’s the Killin’ It Girl teaser about?

The music video teaser shows the Chicken Noodle Soup singer lying down in the middle of a street, as businesses run around him. With people hustling and bustling, he sticks out like a sore thumb, and with a twist of a camera comes up on the screen. Eyes up, brimming with dark liner and a tense look in them, this looks like another one of his bangers.

Advertisement

J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl will hit the screens on June 13 at 1 pm KST (0 am ET, 9:30 am IST), alongside a music video, in which the fans are hoping to see GloRilla in action with the BTS member. On the same day, the rapper is set to conduct day 1 of his HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL tour, bringing an end to a sold-out series of concerts that began earlier this year. Having toured North America and Asia, the final leg will be held in his homeland of South Korea.

It is expected that the other BTS members, Jin, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, will join him on the stage or appear in the audience to support the singer’s ending shows. By then, these 5 would have also wrapped up their military service, much like J-Hope himself, gearing up for a full group reunion once SUGA completes his alternative duty on June 21.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS announces 3-day Replay Weverse Live for 2025 FESTA: Know dates, when and where to stream, what to expect and more