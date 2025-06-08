Weekly Numerology Predictions: Share your birth date with Virat Kohli? Know what’s in store for your career this week

For Pinkvilla’s exclusive segment of Star Talk, renowned celebrity tarot card reader and astrologer Munisha Khatwani unveiled strong predictions based on birth number. Her forecast has been for those born on dates 5, 14, and 23, revealing what would be in store for their life, career, and finances this week.

Number 1: Born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th

Advertisement

Individuals born on the 1st share their birth date with Hrithik Roshan. They are known not only to be disciplined in life but also to have a hidden romantic side to their personality. With Munisha pulling out the Knight of Cups card, it means that their romantic side will be more prominent this week.

These individuals will be more loving and caring towards the people they love, and there are chances of proposals, especially for those who are young.

The second card pulled out is of The Hierophant, which signifies the dedication of the person towards life and everything they do. However, this week, these individuals will demonstrate a greater commitment to love and romance.

Number 2: Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th

These people happen to share their birth date with Amitabh Bachchan. They are known for being completely hardworking with an inherent trait for creativity. However, they can also sometimes be quite moody.

Advertisement

This week, the King of Wands card indicates that you will remain more focused and dedicated, especially in your career. Family will be extremely important to you this week, as you will spend quality time with them.

The second Emperor Card shows you will be quite stubborn towards love and will be able to convince your family for something that you have always wanted to do.

Number 3: Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th

Born on these numbers, the individuals reflect a sense of beauty inside out, much like Shraddha Kapoor. They are born on Jupiter number dates and are known for their spirituality. The Tower card for you this week indicates that you may stand a chance of having an altercation with someone and are advised to remain calm.

You must practice patience, and it will help you avoid certain hurdles this week.

The second card drawn for you this week is the Six of Cups, which signifies that this week you will want to do something special for your parents or children. A lot of emotional things will happen with you this week, and you are advised to hang on with it through divine blessings.

Advertisement

Number 4: Born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st

People born on these dates share their birth number with Kartik Aaryan. Luxurious lifestyle and quality of attraction are your key traits. Munisha draws the card Six of Wands for you first, which marks that you will concentrate on your work, goals, and production. This week, you will remain quite productive, meeting your set goals.

The second card for you this week is the 8 of Cups, indicating that you may experience some confusion in your love life. You will be indecisive in this part of your life. However, you will receive helpful guidance from someone who will help clear up your doubts a bit.

Number 5: Born on 5th, 14th, 23rd

A mercury number, people born on these dates share their birthday with Virat Kohli. They are known for their excellent communication skills and consistently demonstrate high confidence. For this week, you have the Ace of Wands card first, which reveals you’ll be more focused on your career than ever before.

Advertisement

More career opportunities will be coming your way, and there will be a boost of positive energy in your life this week.

The second card for you this week is the Seven of Pentacles, which shows that you will be very smart and clever in terms of your finances. Good investments and planning for future security will be on your to-do list this week.

Number 6: Born on 6th, 15th, 24th

You are known for your romantic and easy-going nature, much like Ranveer Singh. People born on these numbers are also known for their humility and docile nature. The first card for you is the Five of Cups, which indicates that you should let bygones be bygones. You would be ready for what’s in store for you in the future.

8 of Wands is the second card for you this week, which hints that you will have some positive things happening in your life soon enough. These may affect your finances, love life, or even your career.

Number 7: Born on 7th, 16th, 25th

People born on these dates share their birth number with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and are often characterized by their career-oriented nature. This week, Munisha Khatwani drew the King of Cups card first, which indicates that this time would be exceptional for males in terms of work, money, and love.

Advertisement

Romance would be inevitable in your life this week, and you might meet someone special soon.

The next card is the Queen of Wands, especially for the females born on this date. They will remain spiritual, balanced, and well-natured this week and will be more than ready to come forward and help others.

Number 8: Born on 8th, 17th, 26th

People born on these dates share their birth date with John Abraham. This week, you have drawn the power of the Judgement card first. It reflects that you will be focused on staying dedicated, and your sense of judgment will be very good. You will pay more attention to things that matter the most.

You will be sharper and clearer in your decisions this week.

The second card for you this week is the 7 of Wands. Munisha explains that it shows you will face a little pressure in your work and will feel a greater sense of responsibility. But you must remain calm and slow in your approach nonetheless.

Number 9: Born on 9th, 18th, 27th

Akshay Kumar and you share birthdays if you are one of those born on these dates. You are known for your dedication and hard work. However, you prefer everything to be organized in a particular way. First up, you have the Two of Cups card, which indicates that this week will be favorable for your love life, where you will focus more.

Advertisement

There are also chances of old friendships turning into love for you this week, or you might suddenly fall in love with someone.

The Knight of Swords card is the second one for you this week. It shows that this week would be especially beneficial for youngsters, particularly students who have an examination soon. Hard work will pay off for you this week.

Summary

To summarize, this week will be a time of good fortune and focus on love and relationships for all individuals with the following birth numbers. There would be optimum chances of growth in your career and finances, yielding a positive outcome. Munisha Khatwani helps you as a guide to navigate through everything that is in store for you!

ALSO READ: 5 love lessons from Bollywood couples and secrets behind their happy relationships