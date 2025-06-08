The Manager: J-Hope 'can't believe' BTS' reunion, reveals details of sickness on solo tour; Know when and where to watch

BTS’ J-Hope is ready to show a different side of himself, away from the stage lights and thunderous applause. MBC’s popular reality program The Manager (Omniscient Interfering View) is set to spotlight the artist in an upcoming episode. And anticipation is already sky-high!

A preview clip, released on June 7, offers a revealing glimpse of what’s to come. The episode promises to show both the energy J-Hope brings to the stage and the quieter, more personal moments that define his life off-camera. It will highlight how he maintained both his physical and mental stamina throughout the demanding HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour.

Life on the road: passion, pressure, and performance

In the preview, viewers are treated to behind-the-scenes footage of J-Hope preparing for live shows. He’s seen running through choreography and discussing the fine details that make each performance unique. As the camera follows him backstage and into his downtime, fans will get to see the dedication and discipline required to carry a solo tour; one once shared by seven, now shouldered by one.

His routine, as shown in snippets of the upcoming episode, includes structured workouts, healthy meals, and moments of calm reflection between high-energy appearances. The difference in atmosphere, compared to BTS' group tours, is unmistakable. There is less chaos, fewer voices, but also a sense of independence and personal responsibility. Moreover, his manager revealed J-Hope had a 39.5°C fever during the tour and pleaded to 'save him,' sparking concern among fans.

Counting down to BTS reunion

One of the most touching moments in the preview comes when J-Hope opens up about the impending military discharge of his fellow BTS members. RM, V, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to complete their mandatory service by this month of June. The countdown to a long-awaited reunion has begun, and J-Hope is visibly excited about it.

"There's really less than a month left until the members are discharged," he says, clearly moved by the realization. "I can't believe BTS' discharge is already here." The thought of the group coming back together, even after years apart, appears to fill him with both hope and emotion.

Reminiscing about the past

In addition to updates about the present and future, J-Hope also takes a moment to look back. He recalls the days when BTS toured together. How they used to gather over shared meals, support one another before performances, and laugh through the pressure.

"When it was [all of] BTS, we always had catering," he reflects. "When it was the seven of us performing, we would always gather and sit around together. Now, I'm on my own." While his solo journey has allowed him to grow and shine individually, it's evident that the group is something he still cherishes deeply.

When and where to watch

Fans won't have to wait long to witness this intimate portrayal of J-Hope's journey. His special episode of The Manager will air on June 14 at 11:10 p.m. KST on MBC. The broadcast promises a unique window into J-Hope's life as an artist and a person.

Whether you've followed him since his debut or recently discovered his solo work, this episode will be a must-watch for anyone curious about the man behind the music.

