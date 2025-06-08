INSIDE PICS: Yash, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Suriya —biggies of the South film industry at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s reception

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, on June 6, 2025, followed by a star-studded reception today. The ceremony witnessed who's who of the South Indian film industry. Held amidst a dreamy backdrop of white florals and elegant decor, the event was nothing short of a royal affair. KGF star Yash, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Suriya, Nani, and many others attended Akhil’s wedding reception.

New groom Akhil looked dapper in a white tuxedo with a black bowtie as he stood hand-in-hand with his bride Zainab. She looked stunning in a pastel pink embellished lehenga paired with extravagant diamond jewelry. Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, was among the first to reach to give blessings and warm wishes to Akhil and Zainab.

Adding charm to the list of top Tollywood actors was Ram Charan, who arrived with his wife Upasana Konidela. KGF star Yash turned heads in an olive green sherwani and turban as he posed cheerfully with the bride and groom. Suriya and Nani were among others who were clicked at the wedding reception, held in Hyderabad. Well, this only reflects the camaraderie of the South Indian film fraternity.

The celebration was not only a union of two hearts but also a powerful moment of togetherness in the film industry, and these photos are proof.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sushanth, Nagarjuna, and other Akkineni family members posed for a family portrait at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab's wedding reception.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

For the unversed, Zainab Ravdjee is a Hyderabad‑born artist, perfumer, and former actress. She married Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, on June 6, 2025, in an intimate early‑morning ceremony at 3:35 AM, held at their family residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Zainab’s father Zulfi Ravdjee, is a businessman and former special representative to the Andhra Pradesh government. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, heads the renewable-energy firm ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

