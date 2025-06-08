5 Best Malayalam family dramas to watch on OTT: Sasikumar’s Tourist Family to Dulquer Salmaan’s Bangalore Days

Malayalam family dramas can be your best choice to watch on weekends. A wholesome entertainer in every frame, Mollywood has witnessed some of the biggest hits in this genre in comparison with any other.

So, without any more ado, check out these 5 Malayalam family dramas to watch on OTT!

Tourist Family

Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, M.S Bhaskar, Sreeja Ravi

Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, M.S Bhaskar, Sreeja Ravi Streaming on: JioHotstar

A more recent release, Tourist Family, gained a hearty response from the box office as well as upon its OTT debut. The storyline follows the life of a Sri Lankan Tamil family who has faced the brutal aftermath of the Sri Lankan economic crisis.

They voyage back to India in the hope of a better future and a fresh start, only to land in a completely disconnected neighborhood. However, they end up making the place their own and transforming it into a vibrant space.

Drishyam

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique

Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Another classic pick, Drishyam remains classified as an OG watch for more than one reason. It narrates the story of George Kutty, who lives a happy and peaceful life with his wife and children.

But things take a complete downward turn for him when he and his family accidentally commit a crime, which leaves him to figure out complex ways to protect themselves.

Iratta

Cast: Joju George, Anjali, Arya Salim, Sreeja Ajith, Pooja Mohanraj, Srikant Murali

Joju George, Anjali, Arya Salim, Sreeja Ajith, Pooja Mohanraj, Srikant Murali Streaming on: Netflix

The plot of Iratta revolves around the lives of twin brothers, Pramod and Vinod, who are both employed as policemen. After Vinod’s surprising murder, Pramod is tasked to lead an investigation to unearth the truth.

What comes out is a reflection of their tainted past, where several incidents took place that wrangled and damaged their bonding. Flashbacks of familial clashes drive the film’s climax.

Minnal Murali

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, P Balachandran, Arya Salim, Aju Varghese

Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, P Balachandran, Arya Salim, Aju Varghese Streaming on: Netflix

A light-hearted family watch, Minnal Murali revolves around the life of Jaison, a young tailor by profession, who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning. While his new achievements are surprising to him, he grapples with the reality of his new self.

However, he must also continue to keep himself away from the evil intentions of his arch-enemy to protect his village and reflect the true version of a superhero.

Bangalore Days

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu Streaming on: JioHotstar

The film revolves around a group of three cousins who grew up with the same dream of moving to Bangalore and building their own lives. As they ultimately fulfill this hope, they meet in the busiest city, still grasping the complexities of fast-paced city life.

While reunion takes center stage, love, career, and other crucial themes also drive the film ahead with their poignant touches.

