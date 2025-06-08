Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung’s Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 7-8 Release: Date, plot, when and where to watch on OTT, what to expect and more

K-drama lovers are in for an emotional ride as Our Unwritten Seoul crosses its halfway milestone with the release of Episode 6 today. This ongoing romantic melodrama stars Park Bo Young and Park Jinyoung in lead roles. With six more episodes to go, the momentum is only building for what’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about dramas this season.

Advertisement

When will Episodes 7 and 8 be released?

Fans eager to see what happens next don’t have to wait long. The following two episodes are just around the corner:

Episode 7 will air on Saturday, June 14, 2025

Episode 8 will follow on Sunday, June 15, 2025

In South Korea, Our Unwritten Seoul airs on tvN at 9:20 PM KST. For global fans, including those in India, the series is available to stream on Netflix starting at 5:50 PM IST. It airs on the same day as its Korean broadcast. With a total of 12 episodes, the drama adheres to a bi-weekly release format, delivering new content every Saturday and Sunday.

About Our Unwritten Seoul

The series is directed by Park Shin Woo, the acclaimed director behind hits such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay. It presents a layered narrative centered around twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae. They are both portrayed by Park Bo Young in a dual role.

Advertisement

Despite sharing the same face, the sisters live starkly different lives, and a web of lies leads them to exchange identities. What begins as a desperate decision slowly unravels into a complex journey of self-discovery, emotional healing, and the search for authentic love.

Park Jinyoung joins the cast as Lee Ho Su, a calm yet emotionally burdened man from the twins' past. A childhood friend of Mi Ji from their days in Duson Village, Ho Su, re-enters her life years later in Seoul. Their reunion sparked questions about unresolved feelings and whether it's ever truly possible to start over.

The chemistry between Park Bo Young and Jinyoung is subtle yet powerful. As the drama heads into its second half, viewers can expect more emotional revelations, slow-burning romance, and unexpected twists.

How are you liking Our Unwritten Seoul so far? We’ve officially hit the halfway point of Our Unwritten Seoul, and emotions are already running high! With Park Bo Young’s dual performance and Park Jinyoung’s heartfelt role impressing viewers each week, we want to hear from YOU. How are you feeling about the drama so far? Vote below! Absolutely loving it! can't wait for the next episodes! It's good, I’m enjoying the story and characters. It’s okay, hoping it picks up more. Not really feeling it... expected better.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Young’s Our Unwritten Seoul follows Tastefully Yours in Netflix's top 3 non-English TV series list