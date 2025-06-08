Nine Puzzles Season 2 'chances are slim'? Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku break silence on Disney+ sequel plans

Nine Puzzles, a Disney+ psychological thriller, has impressed audiences since its premiere. Within its first week, the series experienced a surge in popularity. It quickly claimed the position of the second-most-watched Korean content on the platform.

With its finale now available to stream, viewers are left with lingering questions. And the most prominent among them is whether the suspenseful story of Nine Puzzles will continue with a second season.

Advertisement

Son Suk Ku reacts to sequel speculation

Son Suk Ku, who plays the skeptical detective Han Saem in the series, addressed the possibility of a follow-up during a recent interview. The actor approached the topic with both honesty and frankness. He stated outright, "I don't think there will be a season 2," while chuckling over the pressure he's received in response to that opinion.

He recalled a prior interview, "In a previous interview, I said that there would be no season 2, but the reporters asked, 'Why are you trampling on the fans' expectations and hopes?'" But behind the lighthearted tone, Son emphasized that his caution stems from not wanting to fuel unrealistic expectations.

He noted the writers could expand the story, but admitted he hadn't considered it himself. "The reason I'm speaking so negatively is that I don't want to get people's hopes up for something that might not exist... There were no discussions about a season 2," he confirmed.

Advertisement

Still, he acknowledged that fan enthusiasm has made a difference in the past. "Although in the past, D.P Season 2 was made because the fans wanted it. Some fans have also asked for a second season of My Liberation Notes." Despite this precedent, he remained firm in his assessment: "I think the chances are very slim. Not just due to scheduling conflicts, but because of various other circumstances. I don't think it's likely."

Kim Da Mi offers a thoughtful perspective

Actress Kim Da Mi, who portrays Ena, the central figure of the mystery, also weighed in on the sequel discussion. Kim confirmed that no concrete plans for a second season have been proposed. However, she didn’t completely shut down the idea of returning, leaving the door open for future possibilities.

"There haven't been any talks about a Season 2," she said. "I'd have to think about it. If there is a Season 2, it should be different from Season 1, but still keep the parts fans loved. That's something I'd need to really consider."

Advertisement

Nine Puzzles plot

Nine Puzzles unfolds around Ena, a criminal profiler haunted by her past as the sole witness to a grisly, unsolved murder that occurred a decade ago. Though time has passed, the trauma lingers; not just for her, but for those who still suspect her of being involved, especially Detective Han Saem. When a new series of murders emerges, each accompanied by puzzle pieces, Ena and Han Saem are reluctantly drawn into a joint investigation.

How badly do you want Nine Puzzles Season 2? Disney+’s psychological thriller Nine Puzzles has left fans hooked with its intense storyline, gripping performances, and a haunting finale. But with Son Suk Ku and Kim Da Mi hinting that the 'chances are slim' for Season 2, the future remains uncertain. Tell us how much you want a sequel to happen! Please, YES! I need Season 2 ASAP! Maybe. If the story’s strong, I’m in. I'm okay either way. Season 1 was enough. No thanks. The story should end where it did.

ALSO READ: Nine Puzzles Ending Explained: Son Suk Ku and Kim Da Mi catch mastermind to expose decade-old cover-up, Season 2 teased